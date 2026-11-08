Levski and Deya Sport win thrilling matches in the National Volleyball League

Levski Sofia maintained its perfect start to the men’s volleyball championship after defeating Slavia 3:0 (25:11, 25:18, 25:16). The champions controlled the match from start to finish and wrapped it up in 63 minutes. Svetoslav Ivanov was the top scorer for the winners with 13 points, Lazar Buchkov added 12, while captain Todor Skrimov contributed 11. Georgi Kostadinov scored 13 points for Slavia. Levski now have three wins from three matches and 9 points.

“The positives from today are that the team came out extremely motivated and focused,” Levski head coach Nikolay Zhelyazkov said. He described the victory as important for preserving the team’s energy ahead of the return leg against Mladost Zagreb in the Champions League on November 11.

Montana win with 19 blocks

Montana defeated Beroe 2016 3:0 (25:18, 25:18, 25:18) at the Mladost Hall. The hosts recorded 19 point-winning blocks compared to four for the Stara Zagora side, while Vitor Joao finished with 15 points. Beroe continue to search for their first win of the season.

Danube Ruse won away at Pirin Razlog 3:1 (25:21, 22:25, 25:23, 25:19). The Ruse side took the decisive third set 25:23, then closed out the match 25:19 in the fourth. Kasper Vnuk scored 21 points, while Carlos Larea added 22. Following the victory, Danube have two wins, one loss and 6 points, while Pirin have one win, three defeats and 3 points.

Deya Sport recorded their second consecutive victory after defeating Lokomotiv Avia 3:1 (29:27, 26:24, 23:25, 25:23). The Burgas side edged the first two closely contested sets, allowed their opponents to reduce the deficit, but finished off the match in the fourth set. Tsvetan Sokolov scored 34 points for the winners.

CPVK claim third women’s victory

In the women’s Demax+ Super League, CPVK defeated VASK 3:0 (25:13, 25:20, 25:16) at the Vasil Levski Hall at the National Sports Academy. This was the third win of the season for the team coached by Evelina Tsvetanova, which collected 9 points and moved into third place before the remaining matches of the round. VASK remain at the bottom without a win or a point.

The next men’s round features the matches Slavia – Deya Sport, Danube – CSKA, Beroe – Neftochimic, Lokomotiv Avia – Pirin and Pernik – Montana. In the women’s competition, Minyor Pernik host Levski, Deya Sport play Dragoman, while Slavia face Maritsa 2022.

Sources: focus-news.net, sportal.bg