Ilian Iliev: We should regret that we did not win

Slavia and Cherno More finished 0:0 in a match from the 13th round of the First League, played at the Alexander Shalamanov Stadium in Sofia. The hosts were reduced to ten men in the 62nd minute but held on for the draw after David Malembana was shown a straight red card for a foul against Georgi Lazarov. The decision was confirmed after a VAR review.

Cherno More failed to take advantage of their numerical superiority. Slavia goalkeeper Ivan Andonov made decisive saves in several situations and was named Player of the Match. For the “Whites”, this was their third consecutive 0:0 draw and their sixth straight league match without a win.

Petkov: The lack of goals is affecting us psychologically

Slavia assistant coach Yulian Petkov praised the team’s defensive performance and noted that after Malembana’s sending-off, the game plan had to be changed.

“I have to congratulate the boys for their excellent performance defensively. We had situations that we could have played better. After the red card, we had to change our plan and we did not concede a goal against Cherno More,” Petkov said.

He admitted that Slavia were struggling in the finishing phase. “It is a fact that we are finding it difficult to score goals. The fact that we are not scoring affects the boys. We need to be calmer,” the assistant coach said.

Iliev: We should regret that we did not win

Cherno More head coach Ilian Iliev viewed the goalless draw as a missed opportunity. In his opinion, his team created enough chances, especially after Slavia were reduced to ten men.

“Considering how the match developed, I think we should regret that we were unable to win,” Iliev said.

The coach noted Cherno More’s more aggressive play in the second half, but pointed to the wrong decisions in front of goal and Ivan Andonov’s saves. Iliev also said that the team had room for improvement in their play without the ball and in the finishing phase, while he expects the return of Aleks Kolev from injury to provide more options in attack.

Andonov: We wanted the three points

Slavia goalkeeper Ivan Andonov stressed that the hosts had been looking for a win but were pleased to keep a clean sheet.

“It was a very important match, we wanted the three points, but it ended 0:0. We did not concede a goal; that is my job,” Andonov said.

After the draw, Slavia are seventh with 13 points, while Cherno More occupy ninth place with 12. After the international break, the “Whites” will host Arda on November 21, while Cherno More will welcome Botev Plovdiv.

Sources: gong.bg, sportal.bg, gazzetta.bg