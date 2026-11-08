Spartak Varna host Arda in Dani Morales' debut

Spartak Varna host Arda in the 13th round of the efbet League. The match at “Spartak” Stadium kicks off at 14:00, with Radoslav Gidzhenov appointed as the referee.

The hosts enter the match with a new coach and the need to end their losing streak. Following defeats by 0:2 against Dunav and 1:6 against CSKA 1948, the club's management parted ways with Vasil Petrov. Dani Morales has taken his place and will make his debut in charge of the Varna side.

Spartak are eighth in the standings with 13 points from 13 matches. The team have three wins, four draws and six defeats, with a goal difference of 12:23. In their most recent away game against CSKA 1948, the Varna side took the lead but conceded six goals.

The hosts' squad problems

Morales will be unable to count on Ahmed Ahmedov, who is recovering from surgery. Edson Silva and Angel Gomez are also out of the squad due to injuries. Angel Granchoff and Tsvetelin Chunchukov have been temporarily suspended from the team, while Mateo Petrashilo is training but is still not ready for an official match, Novsport reported.

The new coach emphasised the immediate task facing the team. “We cannot overlook the next opponent because of matches further ahead,” Morales said in an interview with DIEMA SPORT, quoted by Gazzetta.

Arda arrive after a win

Arda are sixth with 21 points from 13 matches. Alexander Tunchev's team have six wins, three draws and four defeats, with a goal difference of 18:19. In their last league match, the Kardzhali side defeated Septemvri 2:1.

According to Sportal, Arda are on an unbeaten run in the league. The win over Septemvri came after a 1:1 draw with Levski, and the team will be looking for another victory to keep themselves in the upper half of the table.

The last match between the two teams was played on February 27, 2026, and ended in a 1:0 win for Arda. The overall record in the last five official meetings is even: two wins for each team and one draw. Spartak, however, have won their last two home games against Arda by 1:0 and 3:0.

Sources: sportal.bg, gazzetta.bg, novsport.com