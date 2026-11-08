Roma thrash Sassuolo 3-0, Napoli host Lazio

Roma beat Sassuolo 3-0 at the „Olimpico“ to record their third consecutive Serie A victory. Mario Hermoso opened the scoring in the 27th minute, three minutes later Sebastian Valiukevich scored an own goal, and Rodrigo Mora completed the scoreline in the 58th minute.

The win took Roma to 27 points, leaving them just one point behind leaders Lazio. Sassuolo remain on a run of five consecutive defeats, while coach Alberto Aquilani is under pressure following the team’s string of poor results.

Lazio arrive in Naples as leaders

Lazio have 28 points after the first 10 rounds and are still unbeaten in the league. Gennaro Gattuso’s side have won nine matches and drawn once, while Napoli have 14 points from four wins, two draws and four defeats.

The hosts will be looking to respond after their 2-0 defeat to Juventus in the previous round. Before that, Napoli drew 3-3 with Roma, and the meeting with Lazio comes at a time when the team need points to move closer to the top positions.

The match at the „Diego Armando Maradona“ Stadium begins at 12:30 local time, or 13:30 Bulgarian time. Luca Pairetto will be the referee.

Gattuso: We must approach the game with respect

Lazio coach Gennaro Gattuso described Napoli as a strong opponent despite the hosts’ difficult spell.

„We are not under pressure, but we must approach the game with respect and humility,“ Gattuso said.

Lazio will be without their captain, Mattia Zaccagni, who is recovering from an injury. Nuno Tavares remains doubtful, while Adam Marušić and Nicolò Rovella have recovered and are included in the coach’s plans.

The visitors will try to extend their run of four consecutive wins against Napoli as visitors in Serie A. The hosts’ last victory in this rivalry dates back to the 2021/22 season.

Sources: ansa.it, gazzetta.it, sport.sky.it