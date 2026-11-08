Porto and Benfica have Sunday matches, Sporting win 1-0

Sporting beat Moreirense 1-0 on Saturday in a Portuguese league match from the 11th round. Luis Suárez scored the only goal in the 61st minute at the “José Alvalade” Stadium, securing the team’s first victory since Paulo Fonseca’s appointment.

The win lifted Sporting to third place with 24 points. Porto lead the table with 30 points, while Benfica are second with 25. However, both teams have played 10 matches and have a game in hand over Sporting.

Porto visit Vitória

Porto will face Vitória Guimarães on Sunday. The match at the “Dom Afonso Henriques” Stadium kicks off at 20:00 Bulgarian time. Porto go into the game as the only unbeaten team in the league this season, having won all 10 of their matches.

Benfica round off the schedule

Benfica will visit Estrela Amadora in the final match of the round. The game at the “José Gomes” Stadium kicks off at 22:30 Bulgarian time. The Lisbon side have recorded eight wins, one draw and one defeat so far.

“It was special,” Fonseca said after the win over Moreirense, describing his first match in charge of Sporting in front of the home crowd. The team’s next league fixture is against leaders Porto.

Sources: rtp.pt, abola.pt, skysports.com