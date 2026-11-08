Stilian Orlinov won silver in Dakar

Stilian Orlinov won a silver medal in the long jump at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar. The Bulgarian athlete recorded 7.30 meters in his best, fifth attempt.

Orlinov began the competition with a 7.24-meter jump. Three fouls followed, and in his sixth attempt the Bulgarian recorded 7.29 meters. Thus, he finished second in the final standings.

The gold medal was won by Japan's Koki Hasebe with a result of 7.45 meters. Ibrahim Sawadogo of Burkina Faso finished third, recording 7.23 meters. Orlinov's medal is Bulgaria's second from the Games in Dakar.

Vasil Antonov reached the 400-meter final

The other Bulgarian representative in athletics, Vasil Antonov, qualified for the 400-meter final. He posted the second-fastest time in the second semifinal, finishing in 49.07 seconds.

The semifinal was held in temperatures of around 40 degrees. The event's final is scheduled for November 9.

Source: bnrnews.bg