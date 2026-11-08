Manchester United and Aston Villa produce 4-4 thriller

Manchester United and Aston Villa drew 4-4 in one of the most dramatic matches of the tenth round of the Premier League. The hosts were two goals down after just the first four minutes, and after the break they once again allowed their opponents to take a two-goal lead. In the end, two goals in added time earned the point for the “Red Devils”.

Aston Villa made a flying start. Alisson Edward opened the scoring in the first minute, while Nicolas Jackson capitalised on an unconvincing clearance by goalkeeper Senne Lammens to make it 0-2 in the fourth minute.

Manchester United gradually took control of the initiative. Matheus Cunha won a penalty after a foul by Boubacar Kamara, and Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot in the 16th minute. The hosts continued to apply pressure, and shortly before half-time Youri Tielemans met Amad Diallo’s low cross and levelled the score at 2-2.

Aston Villa once again took a two-goal lead

The second half began in a similar fashion to the first. Alisson Edward was brought down in the penalty area by Diogo Dalot, and John McGinn converted the penalty to make it 2-3 in the 47th minute.

Just six minutes later, Leon Goretzka capitalised on the ensuing scramble following a free-kick cross and extended the visitors’ lead to 4-2. Aston Villa then controlled the game more effectively, while Manchester United’s attacks failed to pose the expected threat.

Two goals in added time earned them a point

The hosts did not give up. In the 89th minute, Mason Mount struck the crossbar, and three minutes later Joshua Zirkzee met a pass from Patrick Dorgu to pull one back and make it 3-4.

In the final seconds of added time, Zion Suzuki came unconvincingly off his line for a corner and failed to reach the ball. It fell to Patrick Dorgu, who headed home to complete the final score at 4-4.

Aston Villa extended their unbeaten run in the league to five matches and occupy tenth place in the standings. Manchester United remain in the relegation zone.

Sources: sportal.bg