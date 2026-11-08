Inter beat Como 2-0 in Serie A

Inter beat Como 2-0 in a Serie A match from the 11th round. The hosts decided the game in the first half, when Francesco Pio Esposito and Marcus Thuram scored within seven minutes.

Pio Esposito opened the scoring in the 12th minute following an assist from Jayden Spence. The Inter striker took advantage of the pass down the right flank and put the hosts ahead at „Giuseppe Meazza“.

In the 19th minute, Marcus Thuram doubled Inter’s lead. The French striker made it 2-0, and Como failed to respond with a goal before the end of the match.

Inter controlled the match after a fast start

Christian Chivu started with Pio Esposito and Thuram in attack, while Lautaro Martinez was left out of the starting lineup. Inter established their lead early and did not allow Como to get back into the match.

Before the start, Chivu described the match as an important part of the team’s busy schedule. „This is the final match in a series of important games and we have to show consistency,“ the Inter coach told „Sky Sport Italia“.

Como entered the match after four consecutive league wins, but Cesc Fabregas’ side’s run came to an end in Milan. The team failed to score and left Inter without a point from their away trip.

What comes next for the two teams

Inter will continue their Serie A campaign away to Atalanta on November 22. Como will host Cagliari a day earlier – on November 21.

Sources: registacalcio.it, staging-aws.sports.yahoo.com