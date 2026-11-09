Fiorentina and Juventus exchange two goals each

Fiorentina and Juventus drew 2:2 in the Serie A matchday 11 derby. At the Artemio Franchi Stadium, the hosts took the lead twice, but Luciano Spalletti's side managed to equalise on both occasions.

Fiorentina opened the scoring as early as the 4th minute. Mateo Pellegrino was left unmarked during a corner and headed the ball past Juventus goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The visitors gradually increased the pressure and equalised in the 32nd minute. Randal Kolo Muani broke into the penalty area and passed to Nick Woltemade, who directed the ball into the net. Shortly afterwards, Woltemade could have scored a second goal, but David de Gea saved his shot.

Fiorentina went back in front in the 54th minute. Ange-Yoan Bonny reacted quickest in a scramble in front of goal and beat Weston McKennie to make it 2:1.

Juventus responded 12 minutes later. Gleison Bremer took advantage of an inaccurate intervention by De Gea on a corner cross and headed home to set the final score at 2:2. In the closing minutes, the hosts had chances to score a third goal, but Vicario saved shots from Marco Brescianini and Franco Mastantuono.

Spalletti: We are unable to maintain consistency

After the match, Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti said that his team had reacted well after conceding the goals, but was not maintaining the necessary consistency in its performances.

“From time to time, we lose some of our confidence and composure. Sometimes we simply decide to sit back and accept the situation instead of taking the initiative and reacting,” Spalletti said.

The draw left Juventus alone in seventh place in the standings, while Fiorentina occupy 15th place with 9 points. For the hosts, it was their third consecutive match without defeat.

In the next round, Fiorentina will visit Monza on November 23, while a day earlier Juventus will host Venezia.

Sources: legaseriea.it, juventus.com, sport.sky.it