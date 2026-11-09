Barcelona come from behind against Atlético Madrid with two goals from Fermín

Barcelona came from behind against Atlético Madrid to win 2–1 at the “Riyadh Air Metropolitano” in a 12th-round La Liga match. The hosts took an early lead, but Fermín López scored twice to earn Hansi Flick’s side all three points.

Giuliano Simeone opened the scoring early in the match following an Atlético attack. Barcelona gradually increased the pressure and equalised shortly before half-time through Fermín. The Spanish midfielder scored for a second time in the second half to complete the final score at 1–2.

Fermín completed the comeback

Barcelona secured the victory after a match in which Atlético managed to take advantage of their first major opportunity but failed to hold on to their lead. The hosts had the advantage early on, while the Catalans ended the first half with an equaliser and began the second half in a stronger position in the match.

“It was a very difficult match. We conceded a goal, but we managed to turn the result around and play a good game,” Fermín López said after the match.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said it was particularly important that his team would enter the international break as leaders. Following the victory, the Catalans have 33 points, while Atlético remain five points behind. Real Madrid are three points off the top.

The next matches

Barcelona will return to La Liga on 22 November with a home match against Villarreal. The fixture at “Spotify Camp Nou” is scheduled for 14:00 Central European Time. In the same round, Atlético Madrid will visit Getafe, with the match at the “Coliseum” stadium scheduled for 21:00.

Sources: elpais.com, cadenaser.com, theguardian.com