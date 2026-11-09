Berbatov reacts angrily to Manchester United’s collapse

Dimitar Berbatov grabbed his head with both hands when he saw Manchester United in 18th place in the provisional Premier League table during a punditry studio broadcast in England. The position left the club in the relegation zone.

The former Red Devils striker reacted with visible disbelief before commenting on the team’s performance: “I don’t believe it, I don’t believe it. But when I watch them play, they absolutely deserve to be in this position.”

The reaction came on Saturday evening, before Manchester United’s home match against Aston Villa. The game at Old Trafford ended 4-4, but the draw was not enough to take the team out of the danger zone.

Manchester United trailed 0-2 at the start of the match but managed to level the score before half-time. After falling two goals behind again in the second half, the hosts once more managed to get back into the game. Joshua Zirkzee reduced the deficit in stoppage time, while Patrick Dorgu made it 4-4 with a goal in the sixth minute of added time. Manchester United thus rescued a point but remained 18th in the table.

Berbatov spent four years at Manchester United and was part of the squad during the final seasons of manager Sir Alex Ferguson. With the English club, he won the league title twice, the League Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Community Shield twice. Manchester United’s next Premier League match is away to Liverpool on November 22.