José Mourinho named La Liga Coach of the Month for October

José Mourinho received the award for the best coach in La Liga for October after leading Real Madrid to a series of impressive results. Under his guidance, “Los Blancos” won all of their matches during the period and displayed excellent form.

In the league, the Madrid side recorded three consecutive victories – against Villarreal 1–0, Sevilla 4–1 and Barcelona 2–1. The team’s performance convinced voters to choose the Portuguese coach over the other nominees.

Mourinho finished ahead of Pellegrino Matarazzo of Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

This is the Portuguese’s first award in the “Coach of the Month” category this season.