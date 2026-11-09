Nine CSKA Footballers Receive Call-Ups to Their National Teams

A total of nine CSKA players will join their national teams for the upcoming international matches in November. Those called up include representatives of Bulgaria, Cyprus, Belarus, the Central African Republic and Benin.

The only Red to receive a call-up for Bulgaria’s senior national team is one of the team’s captains, Teodor Ivanov. The defender was included in the squad selected for the Nations League matches against Iceland in Plovdiv on 13 November and Estonia away on 16 November.

Three CSKA representatives – Aleks Tунchev, Veselin Bachev and Stefan Krumov – were called up to Bulgaria’s under-19 national team. The young Lions have three matches in the European qualifiers ahead of them. On 11 November at 16:00, they will face Gibraltar; at the same time on 14 November, they will take on Latvia; and on 17 November at 14:30, they will conclude their participation in the tournament with a match against Moldova. All matches will be played at Beroe Stadium in Stara Zagora.

Ioannis Pittas received a call-up to the Cyprus national team. The striker will have the opportunity to help his country in the Nations League matches against Armenia away on 12 November and Montenegro at home on 15 November.

Fedor Lapoukhov and Max Ebong, meanwhile, will be part of Belarus’s squad for the matches against San Marino on 12 November and Albania on 15 November. The first match will be played on the opponent’s home turf, while the second will take place at a neutral venue in Hungary.

CSKA’s other two internationals are Isaac Solet and Tamimu Ouoro. They will represent the Central African Republic and Benin, respectively, in two head-to-head matches between the teams in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The matches are scheduled for 12 and 16 November, with the home fixture being switched.

CSKA wished all of its players success in their upcoming matches with their national teams.