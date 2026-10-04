India intensifies talks with Russia, Ukraine to end war

India has stepped up its contacts with Russia and Ukraine in an attempt to help end the war, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at the Munich Security Conference leaders' meeting in New Delhi.

“In recent months, we have become a little more engaged beyond advocacy and are talking to both Russia and Ukraine,“ Jaishankar said. According to him, India is trying to be helpful on specific issues related to the conflict.

Discussing shipping, grain and energy

Among the topics are the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, the export of grain and energy resources, as well as options for preventing mutual attacks. The Indian minister did not specify whether the talks led to a specific agreement or an agreed timetable for negotiations.

For years, India has been calling on Moscow and Kiev to seek a solution through diplomacy. “We want to see an end to this conflict and we believe that dialogue and diplomacy are needed for this“, Jaishankar said. He stressed that negotiations are a necessary part of the process.

New Delhi maintains contacts with both sides

India has maintained its relations with Russia since the start of the war, but at the same time maintains diplomatic contacts with Ukraine. In recent months, New Delhi has presented its role as an attempt to encourage practical steps that can limit risks to trade routes and food and energy supplies.

Earlier, Indian officials confirmed that the country is in constant contact with Moscow and Kiev and is exploring ideas for reducing tensions. Kiev also said that it is considering proposals from various countries for a limited ceasefire, including with regard to energy infrastructure and the Black Sea.

So far, there is no evidence that India has reached an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on a ceasefire. Jaishankar's words make it clear that the talks are ongoing and are aimed at both a general diplomatic solution and individual measures to limit the consequences of the conflict.

Sources: RBC