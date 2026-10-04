The United States has until October 18, 2026, to determine which Russian individuals, companies and ships will be sanctioned under the new law to pressure Moscow. The measure is part of the “Lindsey O. Graham Russia and Iran Sanctions Act“, signed by President Donald Trump on September 18.

The law does not mean that all of Russia's partners will automatically be sanctioned on October 18. It creates a legal framework and a deadline for the administration to make specific determinations. Exceptions are also provided, as well as the possibility of presidential decisions on the scope and size of the measures.

Up to 100% tariffs on countries buying Russian energy

The most significant part of the law on Russia's foreign partners provides for additional tariffs of up to 100% on all goods imported into the United States from countries that continue to buy Russian crude oil or natural gas or assist in circumventing sanctions.

The measure could target countries that are among the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or natural gas. The scope could also include countries where companies or individuals assist in the transportation of sanctioned Russian oil, including via ships from the Russian shadow fleet.

Separately, the law requires that tariffs on goods imported from Russia into the United States be increased to 500% by October 18. According to a legal analysis by Covington & Burling, the actual impact will depend on which countries are designated as violators and what rates the administration chooses.

Ukraine prepares list of new targets

Ukraine will present to the US administration and Congress a list of Russian companies, ships and individuals that Kiev wants to see included in the sanctions lists. Ukrainian diplomat Denis Senik has prioritized Russian enterprises involved in the creation of a satellite internet system designed to support Russian military capabilities.

“If Russia manages to complete the constellation of satellites, it will be able to attack Ukraine at will with real-time information“, Denis Senik said.

Kiev is also pushing for tougher action against ships used to circumvent restrictions on Russian oil exports. The Ukrainian proposals will be considered against the background of the new powers granted to the US president.

Washington leaves various instruments open

The new law also provides for sanctions against Russian government officials, banks, companies and ships. Measures are possible against foreign financial institutions that conduct significant transactions with certain Russian banks, as well as against individuals who provide goods, technology or services to the Russian military-industrial complex.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that Washington is exploring all available levers of pressure to end the war in Ukraine. By October 18, it will be clear which of the envisaged instruments will be applied and against which countries and companies.

Sources: apnews.com, cov.com