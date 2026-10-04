Russia will step up strikes on military, military-industrial sites and related infrastructure in Kiev and other regions of Ukraine. This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Reuters that Kiev would step up attacks on Russian oil refineries.

“Following Zelensky's statement today, strikes by the Russian armed forces on military and military-industrial sites, as well as related infrastructure in Kiev and other regions of Ukraine, will be stepped up“, the Russian military ministry said in a statement.

Moscow presented its latest attacks on the Ukrainian capital and other regions as a response to Kiev's actions. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian authorities must bear responsibility for the consequences of the strikes, accusing Zelensky personally of "full personal and political responsibility."

Zelensky: Ukraine to continue strikes on refineries

In an interview with Reuters, Zelensky said Ukraine would step up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. He said this was a response to the Russian air campaign, which Ukraine says is aimed at forcing residents of Kiev and other cities to leave their homes.

“We have seen documents and we know that they allow attacking infrastructure, logistics and especially objects in cities and villages - roads, schools and hospitals,” Zelensky told Reuters. He specified that Ukrainian forces would not target civilians.

According to Reuters, Russian strikes on Kiev's infrastructure included attacks on bridges over the Dnieper River. The campaign has disrupted the daily lives of about 3 million residents of the Ukrainian capital before the winter months. Russia and Ukraine mutually deny that they are deliberately attacking civilian targets.

Moscow also announced a space surveillance system

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Space Forces have a system for orbital and radar control of missile-dangerous directions and for global monitoring of the space situation.

Among the tasks listed are monitoring for threats in and from space, detecting ballistic missile launches and providing information for warning in the event of a missile attack. Interfax reported that the statement was issued on the professional holiday of the Russian Space Forces, which is celebrating its 69th anniversary.

Sources: Focus, Reuters, Interfax