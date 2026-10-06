Military plane with 32 people on board crashes in Nigeria

A military plane with 32 people on board crashed in southern Nigeria. The crash occurred in the Igbokoda area of Ondo state, during a routine flight to the country's economic center, Lagos.

There were 25 passengers and seven crew members on board. The plane is an ATR-42 of the Nigerian Air Force with the registration number NGR 931. According to Nigerian authorities, the plane was traveling from Benin to Lagos.

Contact with the plane was lost over Ondo state

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane at around 09:13 local time. Attempts were made to reestablish contact by radio, but were unsuccessful. The wreckage was later found near a naval base in Igbokoda.

Nigerian authorities have launched a search and rescue operation in the area. Nigerian Air Force spokesman Ehimen Ejodame said: “Search and rescue operations, coordinated with relevant authorities and emergency services, are ongoing.“

In the first hours after the crash, there was no official statement on the number of casualties or the condition of the aircraft. Eyewitness Akinbulejo Pius said the plane passed over trees, after which locals found human body parts, clothes and shoes.

President confirms death of all on board

Later, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu confirmed that all 32 people on board had died. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said he had spoken to the Chief of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sunday Kelvin Anike, and offered the ministry's full cooperation in the rescue operation. The cause of the crash has not yet been reported.

Sources: dariknews.bg, apnews.com, amp.dw.com