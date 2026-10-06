US considering military base in Lithuania

The United States is considering the establishment of a US military base in Lithuania, President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. He did not specify where the facility would be located, how many troops would be stationed there or when a decision might be made.

It was also not reported whether Washington has already reached an agreement with the Lithuanian authorities or has discussed the idea with NATO. No final decision on the construction of the base has been announced at this time.

Bombers relocated due to threats

Trump's statement was made after he commented on the relocation of US bombers from a British air force base. According to him, the measure was taken because of threats.

„There were threats, so instead of provoking the enemy... we moved them a little, but not too far“, Trump said.

The American president did not specify the nature of the threats, nor whether they were directly related to the discussion of a new base in Lithuania. He presented the relocation of the bombers as a precautionary measure, not as a final withdrawal of American forces from Europe.

So far, there is no data on a specific project, financing, schedule or parameters of a possible American military presence in Lithuania. The next steps will depend on the decisions of the American administration and on possible talks with the Lithuanian authorities.

Sources: dariknews.bg