General strike in Spain over housing prices

The two largest unions in Spain have announced a 24-hour general strike demanding wages that ensure access to decent housing. The date of the protest has not yet been set, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The decision comes after the Union of Tenants called for a nationwide mobilization of workers. The governing bodies of the two unions are yet to determine when the work will be stopped.

In a joint statement, the organizations said that “the time has come for a social response“. They cited rising housing costs and stagnant wages as the main reasons for the decision. According to the unions, housing is expensive because wages are stagnant.

The strike will not take place during the campaign

The call for the general strike will be made before the elections. However, the work stoppage itself will not take place during the election campaign period from November 13 to 27.

The unions are also proposing a ten-point plan related to the right to housing. Among the demands are a socio-political agreement, a permanent fund of public social housing and ceilings on rental prices.

The plan also includes a demand for effective implementation of the Right to Housing Act. The specific date of the strike and the manner of its conduct will be determined by the leaderships of the union organizations.

Sources: bnrnews.bg