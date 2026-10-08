Russian drone hits apartment building in Kiev, four injured

Four people, including two children, were injured after a Russian drone crashed into a 12-story apartment building in the Desnyansky district of Kiev. The impact occurred on the 10th floor, and the ensuing fire spread to the upper floors.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, part of the building's structures were destroyed when it hit. Rescuers rescued 22 people, including eight children. The injured were handed over to medical teams.

„A Russian drone crashed into a 12-story residential building on the 10th floor. The fire spread to the upper floors, and part of the structures were destroyed“, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

The fire, which covered an area of 100 square meters, has been extinguished. Rescue and emergency teams continued to work on the scene.

Consequences in other areas of Kiev

The attack on the Ukrainian capital took place on the evening of October 7. Eight people were injured in the Solomyansky district, and a man died in another area. In Obolon, near a burning car and the place where debris from a drone fell, a woman's body was found.

The data on the victims in the Desna district were reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and quoted by “Ukrainian Pravda“.

Sources: pravda.com.ua