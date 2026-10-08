Texas executes Jamal Howard after drug dispute

Texas has carried out the death sentence of Jamal Howard after a state appeals court and the U.S. Supreme Court rejected recent requests to stay the execution. The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at 8:03 p.m. local time at the Huntsville prison, the Associated Press reported.

Howard became the first death row inmate in the United States to be executed since the failed execution of Krista Pike in Tennessee. The pentobarbital used in the two September 30 execution attempts on Pike was used.

Courts reject objections to pentobarbital

Howard's lawyers have asked for a stay of execution, arguing that the drug may be expired or not effective enough. The defense has also asked for access to information about the quality and origin of the drug.

“Texas should not rush to follow in Tennessee's footsteps; a stay would prevent that,“ the lawyers said in a court filing. The Texas Court of Appeals dismissed the request without giving reasons, and the U.S. Supreme Court later declined to intervene.

The defense also maintained a separate argument that Howard had an intellectual disability that would preclude the execution of the death penalty. However, the court did not accept the latter appeal.

Howard convicted of murder in robbery

Howard was 20 years old when he robbed a store in Silsbee, Texas, in 2000. The attack killed the clerk, Vicki Swarthworth, 42. $114 and a pack of cigarettes were taken from the store. Court documents include security camera footage of the shooting.

Before being taken to the execution chamber, Howard spoke with guards during the 43-mile (70 km) ride from death row. According to Amanda Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, he asked questions and was engaged with the procedure.

Pike conscious after two failed attempts

Meanwhile, Krista Pike has regained consciousness and begun to speak after two failed attempts at her execution. According to her lawyers, her first words to the nurse were: “Where am I? Who are you?“

Her lawyers describe her as “very confused and angry“, but say she understands that the state has attempted to execute her. Pike remains in the hospital, and her memory of the procedure is expected to gradually recover.

Tennessee Department of Corrections Commissioner Frank Strada resigned following the incident. The state has launched an independent investigation to determine the reasons for the botched procedure.

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com, ansa.it