Fire breaks out at Russian factory with Yandex data center

A fire broke out on the territory of the „Sasta“ machine-building plant in Sasovo, Ryazan region, where the „Yandex“ data center is located. Publications by Astra and Exilenova+ link the incident to a suspected attack, but there is currently no official confirmation from the Russian authorities about the cause of the fire.

According to Astra, eyewitness footage was analyzed by an OSINT specialist, who determined that the fire broke out in the „Sasta“ area. The same territory also houses the “Yandex DC“ facility, whose employees last month showed off its equipment and indicated that the data center is in Sasovo.

The plant produces industrial machinery

“Sasta“ specializes in the production of CNC machine tools. The equipment is used in the defense, aerospace, transport and heavy industries of Russia.

The importance of the enterprise for the Russian military-industrial complex is not related to the production of finished weapons, but to the provision of a production base. The machines are designed for the manufacture of high-precision metal parts and assemblies. Previously, “Sasta“ has supplied specialized equipment to enterprises of „Roscosmos“.

The company is included in the sanctions lists of Canada, Switzerland, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Japan.

Outages in Yandex Cloud have also been reported

Exilenova+ reports that the plant was hit, suggesting the use of missiles or jet drones. „Sasovo in the Ryazan region was probably hit by missiles or jet UAVs“, the publication quoted by „Ukrainskaya Pravda“ states. The claim has not been independently confirmed.

After the incident, power outages and a widespread outage in the Yandex Cloud infrastructure were reported. According to the published information, computing power, networks, data warehouses, databases, Kubernetes, cloud services, artificial intelligence systems, as well as security and monitoring tools were affected.

Sources: pravda.com.ua