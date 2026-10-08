F-35 parts ended up in China due to UPS error

Components of the American F-35 fighter jet have fallen into the hands of Chinese authorities after an error in their transportation by the logistics company UPS. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing its sources.

The shipment was supposed to be delivered from Australia to San Francisco. It included the cabin lantern and the hatch of the F-35 weapons compartment. Both components were covered with radio-absorbing material, which is used to reduce the radar signature of the aircraft.

According to Bloomberg, a UPS employee missed an electronic instruction not to pass through Hong Kong. After a delay in the shipment, the components were rerouted via a route through the Chinese special administrative region. The more detailed information about the case states that the shipment initially stopped in South Korea, but the reason for this is not clear.

The components remain in the hands of Chinese authorities

The parts were sent to the United States for inspection, possible repair or destruction. According to Bloomberg, they subsequently ended up with Chinese authorities, who have not yet returned them.

The passage of such a load through Hong Kong violates the International Trade in Arms Regulations (ITAR). They restrict the transit of certain US military components through specific countries and territories.

The Pentagon and the US State Department have launched an investigation. At least two congressional committees are also examining the global supply chain of U.S. weapons.

Inspections in the U.S. and Australia

“We are working actively with U.S. authorities and industry representatives to return these components, investigate the incident and put in place safeguards to prevent a similar incident in the future,“ the Pentagon said.

UPS has notified the U.S. State Department's Office of Defense Trade Controls, which oversees military export regulations. Australian authorities are also conducting an investigation.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said "everything that happened on the Australian side" was being investigated. Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-35, said the route was chosen by the Pentagon and the company selected a carrier based on parameters set by the authorities. They said they were working to strengthen controls.

The F-35 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter jet developed by Lockheed Martin. The aircraft combines stealth, advanced sensors and electronic warfare systems and is used by the United States and 19 of its allies.

Sources: rbc.ru, bloomberg.com