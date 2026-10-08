New bridge opens between Romania and Ukraine

A new bridge over the Tisza River will connect Romania and Ukraine, and the border crossing “Sighetu Marmaţiei 2“ will also be operational at the same location. Traffic on the facility is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

The bridge connects the Romanian city of Sighetu Marmaţiei with the Ukrainian city of Bila Tserkva and is a new road link between the two countries. “On Thursday, October 8, 2026, at 12:30 p.m., we open the new bridge over the Tisza and inaugurate the Szigetu Marmaţiei 2 border crossing. This facility represents a new road connection between Romania and Ukraine“, announced the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration of Romania.

The traffic will be launched in stages

In the first stage, only passenger vehicles with a maximum permitted mass of up to 3.5 tons will be able to pass through the crossing. This includes cars and light trucks.

In the next stage, access will be extended to vehicles with a maximum permitted mass of over 3.5 tons, including buses. The exact date for the start of this stage has not been specified.

The third stage of the crossing development is planned for December 2027. Then, pedestrian crossing should also be ensured.

The investment is over 50 million euros

The new bridge is 268 meters long, and the project cost exceeds 50 million euros. The facility is designed to last at least 100 years.

With its opening, a new land route will be created between the Romanian county of Maramures and the Ukrainian Zakarpattia region. The full use of the connection will depend on the gradual expansion of permitted vehicle categories and the construction of pedestrian infrastructure.

Sources: bta.bg