Two killed in Russian attack on apartment building in Kiev

Two people have died in a Russian attack on a multi-storey residential building in Kiev, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported. The strike took place on the evening of October 7 in the Desna district of the Ukrainian capital.

A fire broke out in the building, and part of the structure was destroyed at the level of the 10th floor. In one of the damaged apartments, firefighters found the bodies of two dead people.

„Two people have died as a result of the Russian attack“, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Rescuers managed to take 22 people out of the building, including 8 children. Four people were injured, two of them children.

Information about the consequences of the attack was published by “Ukrainskaya Pravda“, which refers to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Sources: pravda.com.ua