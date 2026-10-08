Krista Pike woke up hours before her life support systems were turned off

The US death row inmate Krista Pike, who survived a failed attempt to carry out her death sentence, woke up at a moment when doctors were prepared to turn off her life support systems. This was announced by her lawyer Randy Spivey, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

„On Monday night, we learned that Krista was brain dead and that the next day her life support systems would be turned off“, Spivey told reporters.“,

However, according to him, the unexpected happened on Tuesday.“

„To the amazement of everyone, including me, her team and the medical team, Krista woke up and started talking“, the lawyer said.“,

The failed execution

The 50-year-old Pike survived after authorities in the US state of Tennessee attempted to carry out her death sentence on September 30.”,

The execution was planned by lethal injection, but the substance used failed to kill her.

The case has drawn international media attention. The head of the Tennessee Department of Corrections has resigned, and authorities have launched an investigation into the reasons for the botched execution.

Pike remains in a mental health facility receiving medical attention. A judge in the case has ordered state authorities to preserve all evidence related to the botched execution, including the syringes used.

The Tennessee Supreme Court is set to decide whether to issue a new death warrant. Christa Pike was convicted of a murder committed in 1995 when she was 18.

First execution since the “Pike“ case

Meanwhile, Texas carried out the first death sentence in the United States since the failed Pike execution. Jamaal Howard, 46, was executed by lethal injection.

Howard was found guilty of killing a store clerk during a robbery in 2000.

His execution is the 30th in the United States this year.