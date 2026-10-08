Two 14-year-old boys killed in explosion in Sumy region

Two 14-year-old boys have died in an explosive device explosion in the Konotop region of Ukraine's Sumy region, the head of the regional military administration Oleg Grigorov announced, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reports.

“The children came across an explosive device in a field. It exploded“, Grigorov announced. According to him, the two boys were seriously injured and died at the scene.

Meanwhile, a Russian drone hit a 12-story residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, injuring four people, including two children, the State Emergency Service reported, quoted by Ukrinform.

The drone hit the building at the level of the tenth floor, after which a fire broke out. The fire spread to the upper floors, and the building suffered partial damage. 22 people were evacuated from it, including eight children.

Against this background, the number of deaths in Russian strikes in Ukraine since yesterday has reached 32 people, Reuters reported, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The attacks also damaged industrial facilities and energy infrastructure.

The deadliest was in Pryluky, in the northern Chernihiv region, where a Russian missile destroyed a five-story apartment building. The State Emergency Service said 22 people were killed there.

Two more bodies were found in Kiev after a Russian airstrike on an apartment building, bringing the death toll in the capital to four, Reuters reported.