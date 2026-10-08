Marta Kos: Bulgaria is a gateway to Europe, and the Western Balkans have a key connecting role

“Today we are here to work for better connections for the people of tomorrow“, said European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos upon her arrival for the International Ministerial Conference on Corridor 8 in Sofia, BTA reports.

Kos stressed the importance of Bulgaria for the connectivity of the region and stated that the country is “the gateway to Europe for the Black Sea region, as well as for Turkey“. According to her, the Western Balkans - Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro - also have “a very important connecting role“.

The European Commissioner pointed out that over 130 projects are currently being implemented in the region. These include the construction of new roads and railways, as well as improving border crossings.

However, Kos said that her vision as enlargement commissioner goes beyond current infrastructure projects.

“My vision is that one day the entire Western Balkans will be part of our Europe”, she said.

According to her, if this vision is realized, the border crossings and transport links that are the focus of today's talks will take on a different meaning.

“Because we will be one Europe”, Kos explained, adding: “One Europe that works together – This is the vision we are working towards in Brussels, here in Sofia, in the Western Balkans and, of course, in the Member States“.

Corridor 8 connects the Adriatic with the Black Sea, passing through Albania, the Republic of North Macedonia and Bulgaria. It includes road and rail connections.

Among the main unfinished sections remains the railway connection between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia. In November 2025, Sofia and Skopje signed an agreement for the construction of a cross-border railway tunnel.

On Bulgarian territory, about 2.4 kilometers of railway line from Gyueshevo to the border are to be built.

Corridor 8 is important not only for the transport connectivity of the region, but also for the security and military mobility between the Black and Adriatic Seas.