China nominates Sun Li for WHO Director-General

China has officially nominated Sun Li, a senior health official in the country, for the post of director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

Beijing confirmed earlier information from Reuters, according to which China will propose Sun Li as the successor to the current Director-General of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters that Beijing hopes that the possible selection of the Chinese candidate will allow the country to play a more active role in improving the health and well-being of people around the world.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Sun Li's candidacy is part of Beijing's aspiration to contribute more actively to global health and to improving the health status of all mankind.