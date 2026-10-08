Analysis: Putin Brings Back ‘General Armageddon’ Against Kiev

Russia has stepped up attacks on bridges over the Dnieper River in Kiev, and military analyst Hamish de Bretton-Gordon claims the return of Sergei Surovikin may be behind the new tactic. The general, known by the nickname “General Armageddon“, led Russian forces in Ukraine from October 2022 to January 2023.

In an analysis for The Telegraph, de Bretton-Gordon states that Vladimir Putin may have tasked Surovikin with stepping up attacks on Kiev. The publication presents this as an assessment, not an officially confirmed decision by the Russian military leadership. There is no independent confirmation that Surovikin actually received a specific order to destroy the bridges in the capital.

The strikes on the bridges began in early October

Since October 1, Russian forces have carried out several strikes on bridge facilities in Kiev. The South Bridge was attacked on October 1 and 2, and the North Bridge was also hit on October 3. As a result of the attacks, traffic on three bridges was partially or completely restricted, causing traffic jams and rerouting.

The Associated Press reported that the strikes affected automobile traffic and public transportation. The damage did not completely cut off the connection between the two banks of the city, but it complicated the movement of residents, supplies and emergency crews. The Russian Defense Ministry said the bridge was used to move troops and military cargo.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the situation as “very dramatic” after the attacks imposed restrictions on major transport routes.

The goal is to put pressure on the city

The Dnieper River divides Kiev into east and west banks, and the bridges are vital for the daily movement of millions of residents. Even if the facilities are not destroyed, repeated strikes could make them temporarily unusable, delay supplies and strain other routes.

According to de Bretton-Gordon, Moscow is trying to shift the conflict to terrain where it believes it has an advantage - the resilience of the civilian population. The analyst warns that the pressure could be directed not only against the bridges, but also against the power supply, communications, ports and industrial facilities.

The Institute for the Study of War assessed the strikes on the bridges as part of a wider Russian campaign to disrupt civilian transport and logistics in Kiev. According to the analysis, the attacks were carried out six times on the South and North bridges between October 1 and 3.

Call for more air defense

The British expert calls on Western countries to increase the supply of air defense missiles, radars, unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment. He believes that if the strikes continue, more direct protection of Ukrainian critical infrastructure should also be discussed.

So far, it has been confirmed that the Russian attacks have caused damage and transport restrictions in Kiev. It has not been confirmed that Surovikin is back in command or that he is personally leading the operation against the bridges.

Sources: telegraph.co.uk, apnews.com, investing.com