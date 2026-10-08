The war in Ukraine has reached a "strategic impasse", and there is currently no prospect of a negotiated peace agreement. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

According to him, a war of such duration was not part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's military plans. Rubio described the current situation as dangerous and indicated that there are two possible ways out of the strategic impasse - an agreement reached through negotiations, or escalation by one or both sides.

He added that the US is ready to play the necessary role in ending the war diplomatically. However, the Secretary of State admitted that attempts to reach such a solution have so far failed and that it is "unattainable".

The dispute over the Donetsk region remains a major obstacle

According to Rubio, Russia defines victory as the complete capture of the Donetsk region - a goal that Moscow has consistently stated. According to him, this condition is completely unacceptable for Ukraine and remains among the main obstacles to possible negotiations.

The US Secretary of State did not specify a deadline for the resumption of negotiations. He stated that Washington remains ready to play a constructive role, but a diplomatic solution has not yet been found.

Warning of a new escalation in the winter

Rubio expressed concern about the possibility that Russia could use the upcoming winter to increase pressure on Ukraine. According to him, Moscow may try to destroy the remnants of the Ukrainian energy grid and thus force Kiev to capitulate.

“And obviously I think there are clear signs that Russia will use the coming winter to destroy the remnants of Ukraine's energy grid and force it to capitulate“, said the US Secretary of State.

He also pointed to a change in the capabilities of the Ukrainian military, saying that Ukraine has become more effective in carrying out long-range strikes deep into Russian territory. According to him, this increases the risk of retaliation and the expansion of the conflict.

Rubio also reported that several ships in the Black Sea were attacked in a coordinated drone attack. He did not specify which ships were attacked, when exactly the attack took place, or what the damage was.

According to the US Secretary of State, the international community perceives the current situation as potentially dangerous, as the war could escalate and develop into a larger-scale conflict.

Sources: news.bg, ekathimerini.com