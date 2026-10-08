Ukrainian delegation leaves for US to demand pressure on Russia

A Ukrainian negotiating delegation will visit the US this week to send a signal to the Donald Trump administration about the need to step up pressure on Russia. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Pryluky, where he held talks with British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Ed Miliband at the site of a Russian missile strike on a high-rise building.

„The United States must step up pressure through sanctions and other measures, as well as through financial aid and separate assistance for Ukraine's air defense. This should make Putin understand clearly and force him to sit down at the negotiating table,“ Zelensky said.

According to him, the Ukrainian negotiating team is currently in Europe and is expected to arrive in the United States in the next day or two. Zelensky expressed hope that Kiev's messages will be conveyed to the American side.

Air defense remains a key demand

The Ukrainian president placed special emphasis on airspace protection. He said that Kiev is sending signals to all international partners about the need for additional assistance in air defense.

„We are grateful for the strengthening of air defense. This is the number one task. We must work on it every day. In addition to our own production, we also need the help of partners,“ Zelensky said.

He named Britain among the countries from which Ukraine expects support. The statement was made against the backdrop of Ed Miliband's visit to Priluki.

Washington has new sanctions powers

The US Congress has approved a bill that gives President Donald Trump additional tools to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Senator Lindsey Graham was among the authors of the bill.

Trump has signed the law, but has not yet introduced new sanctions against Russia. The document allows him to impose additional duties and tariffs on third countries that buy Russian oil. The law also provides for sanctions against the top Russian leadership, Russian oligarchs and their family members, as well as against companies in the banking and energy sectors and ships of the so-called shadow fleet.

Kiev expects these powers to be used. This is the message that the Ukrainian delegation will insist on in its upcoming talks with representatives of the US administration.

Sources: unian.net, apnews.com