Ukraine seeks German ports for grain exports

Ukraine is considering using German ports to export agricultural products after Russian attacks blocked its main sea routes. German port infrastructure could provide an additional capacity of about 1 million tons per month, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky said.

“Ukraine is working to fully restore its sea export route and expand alternative routes,“ Vysotsky said.

Danube ports take the brunt

Currently, the majority of Ukrainian cargo, including grain, is rerouted through the three Ukrainian ports on the Danube. This was necessary after Russian attacks on the Black Sea ports in the Odessa region, which before the war handled about 90% of the country's exports.

However, changing the routes makes transport more expensive by about $50 per ton. Higher logistics costs reduce the competitiveness of Ukrainian grain and make it difficult for exporters.

A route through the Baltic Sea is also being studied

Kiev is also studying the possibility of exporting grain through ports on the Baltic Sea. According to Taras Vysotsky, this route could handle up to 20 million tons of grain per season.

However, using the Baltic infrastructure would increase export costs by about $100 per ton. Russia is also looking for alternatives to the Black Sea routes disrupted by the war.

Ukrainian authorities have said that up to $2 billion in international aid will be needed to cover the additional costs. For now, German ports and the Baltic route are being considered as a complement to efforts to restore full-fledged maritime exports via the Black Sea.

Sources: bta.bg