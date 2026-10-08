Russia is repeating the strategic mistake of Nazi Germany by trying to break Ukrainian resistance through massive air strikes on civilian targets and critical infrastructure. This is the assessment of military historian Peter Keddick-Adams in an analysis for The Telegraph.

The historian draws a parallel with the German bombing of Britain in 1940. Over eight months, more than 40,000 British civilians died and nearly 1 million homes were destroyed or damaged. London alone experienced 57 consecutive nights of bombing.

Adolf Hitler's regime counted on the constant air pressure to force British society to surrender. However, the strategy did not achieve this goal. According to Kedick-Adams, a similar logic is being applied in Ukraine through attacks on churches, libraries, schools, hospitals and cultural monuments. Among the sites mentioned are the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and the buildings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Constant strikes, sleepless nights, explosions. Uncertainty about whether there will be water, heating and electricity tomorrow“, writes Kedick-Adams.

According to him, the goal is to gradually exhaust the population and demand an end to the war. The data cited in the analysis do not show such a change in public attitudes. Three-quarters of Ukrainians strongly reject territorial concessions.

More drones and pressure on infrastructure

Analyst Rajan Menon tells The Guardian that airstrikes do not necessarily break public morale.

“History shows that bombing does not break public morale. On the contrary, it can strengthen it,“ says Menon.

The article points out that after Russia's limited advance on the front line this year, Moscow has focused most of its pressure on the civilian population. In September, 3,177 jet drones were launched against Ukraine - nearly 12 percent more than in August.

The upcoming winter is shaping up to be the next stage of this air campaign. According to The New York Times, sources told the publication that a plan is being prepared with up to 1,000 missiles, drones and aerial bombs. Potential targets include substations, power plants, water supply facilities and facilities related to nuclear power plants.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal describes the approach as a “cold, terrorist calculation“. In Kiev and other major cities, citizens are preparing for severe power outages as Russian strikes continue to put pressure on vital infrastructure.

Sources: focus-news.net