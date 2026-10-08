Russia reports Ukrainian Air Force strike on Omsk region

Russian authorities have reported a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Omsk region, located about 2,500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The information was reported by TASS, citing the governor of the region, Vitaly Khotsenko.

“The air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry repelled an enemy attack on our region. All regional emergency services have been put on high alert“, Khotsenko wrote.

The governor called on residents to remain calm and trust only verified information. He did not report the nature of the strike, how many assets were used, or whether there were any damages or casualties.

No confirmed details of the consequences

The Russian authorities' statement did not provide any information about hit targets, destruction, or casualties. It was also not specified whether the attack was carried out with drones or other types of weapons. The Ukrainian side did not publicly claim responsibility for the strike in the information cited by TASS.

Military expert Anatoly Matviychuk stated that Ukraine is increasingly launching strikes on Russian territories far beyond its usual range. According to him, the aim is to provoke social tension in Russia.

The announcement about the Omsk region comes against the backdrop of allegations of expanding the geography of strikes deep into Russian territory. At this stage, however, there is no independently confirmed data on the specific consequences of the attack in the region.

Sources: news.bg