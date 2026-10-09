France sends 3,000 substitute teachers to schools

The French government will send more than 3,000 substitute teachers to schools that are experiencing a serious staff shortage. The plan was announced by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu after another day of demonstrations by thousands in various parts of the country.

The teachers will be directed to 114 secondary schools where the staff shortage has been identified as particularly acute. The plan was drawn up by Education Minister Edouard Geoffrey, who said that the substitute teachers are expected to start work by Tuesday, October 13.

More staff and changes after the holidays

Lecornu also announced the hiring of several hundred more staff to help schools meet their current needs. After the autumn break, schools will be able to use available teachers more actively for short-term absences.

The government is also planning additional funding. The cabinet will introduce amendments to the 2027 budget, which will translate some of the students' proposals into concrete measures, especially with regard to substitute teachers.

The protests have been going on for nearly two weeks

The demonstrations began over a shortage of teachers, insufficient resources and conditions in schools. Students are demanding more staff and greater investment in education.

The protests have been accompanied by hundreds of arrests, as well as attacks on educational institutions and the police. Against this backdrop, the promise to send substitute teachers is the government's first concrete response to the protesters' main demands.

The measures should start working immediately in the most affected schools, and the remaining proposals should be discussed through the planned changes to the 2027 budget.

Sources: bta.bg, information.tv5monde.com, tagesschau.de