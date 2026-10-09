War in Ukraine: Kremlin admits stalemate, US seeks breakthrough

The diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine is at a standstill, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, agreeing with the assessment of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. At the same time, Washington continues to try to prepare a joint proposal to end the conflict.

“Yes, we agree with it“, said Peskov, commenting on Rubio's words on the sidelines of a meeting of the leaders of the former Soviet republics in Turkmenistan. The US secretary of state said the war was at a "dangerous stalemate" but said the US would continue to work towards a settlement.

Moscow insists on a comprehensive agreement

Peskov said Moscow did not support a phased or partial solution. "We support a comprehensive solution that will pave the way for a sustainable settlement lasting many, many years - decades," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of showing his unwillingness to take Ukraine on the path to peace with his hostile statements. Zelensky rejected that assessment. "We are not at a diplomatic impasse," he said at a press conference with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

The Ukrainian president has called for tougher sanctions to weaken the Russian economy and curb arms production. He said increasing pressure on Moscow could create the conditions for talks.

US preparing meeting in Miami

Against this backdrop, White House special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with Ukrainian officials on October 9 in Miami. According to a US official familiar with the plan, the aim is to discuss new ideas and develop a unified proposal for resolving the war.

The working meeting will be attended by representatives of the White House National Security Council and the US Treasury Department. National security advisers from Britain, France and Germany have also been invited, as well as representatives of NATO and the European Union.

The talks are expected to cover Ukraine's security guarantees, a post-war reconstruction plan and other aspects of the conflict. The US official said European countries have expressed dissatisfaction with high energy costs and the serious financial consequences of the war.

“If the war does not stop, the winter will be hard. That is why the US is trying to mediate between the countries in order to draw up a unified proposal,“ the official said.

President Donald Trump said he plans to speak by phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin soon. In parallel, he is trying to organize trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine.

Kiev expects European partners to join the talks with the US in the coming days. Zelensky indicated that the Ukrainian delegation will also raise the issue of air defense due to the almost constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Sources: bta.bg