USS Abraham Lincoln returns to US after 321-day mission

The US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln returned to its base in San Diego after a 321-day mission. About 5,000 sailors and marines were on board the ship, the Associated Press reported.

The aircraft carrier sailed from San Diego on November 21, 2025, and was originally supposed to return to California in the spring. However, after the start of the war with Iran, the ship was redirected to the Middle East, where it participated in US operations.

265 days without a port visit

As part of the mission, the crew spent 265 consecutive days at sea without a port visit. According to American media, this is a record for the modern US Navy.

The prolonged deployment was accompanied by complaints about the conditions on board. Servicemen and their relatives reported a shortage of food and sanitary materials, problems with hot water, showers and washing machines, as well as a deterioration in the mental state of some of the crew.

The US Navy confirmed that since the beginning of the mission, eight servicemen from the aircraft carrier and the ships of its strike group have attempted suicide. The data was presented by the acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Kao in a letter to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

The command rejected some of the criticism

The ship's captain Daniel Keeler said that the most severe problems were in March and April, when the USS Abraham Lincoln was involved in combat operations. He denied claims that the crew was short of food and supplies.

“We didn't miss a single mission. I didn't miss a single meal,“ Keeler said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also called reports of poor conditions on board “completely false“. The Navy said the health and well-being of service members remained a priority.

The USS Abraham Lincoln was replaced in the Middle East by the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in August. After the ship's return to San Diego, its strike group will undergo rehabilitation and preparation for the next phase of its service.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com