Kiev warns: Photographing damaged power plants poses risks

Ukraine's Energy Ministry has urged citizens not to take or publish photographs and videos of damaged power plants. The warning is related to the risk that such materials could help Russia correct subsequent attacks.

According to the agency, even a single frame or short video can reveal the location of the strike, the nature of the damage and the stage reached by the restoration of the facilities. Therefore, the Ministry of Energy has called for the non-publication of data on the movement of repair teams and the restoration work being carried out.

„Do not photograph and do not publish the locations of the hits, damaged objects, the movement of repair teams and restoration work“, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy has urged.

According to the ministry, in recent weeks Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The targets of the strikes are power lines and transformers, which disrupts the transmission of electricity to consumers.

Emergency power outages in Kiev

On October 8, by order of NEK „Ukrenergo“, emergency power outages were introduced in Kiev and parts of the Kiev region. It was later reported that network damage had limited the possibility of electricity transmission, and the scope of the outages had grown to three lines.

The ministry recommended that information about the consequences of the attacks and the state of the energy system be obtained from official sources. According to the department, the data is published there without unnecessary details that could endanger both energy facilities and people involved in their restoration.

Sources: epravda.com.ua