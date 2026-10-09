Germany plans to purchase cheap cruise missiles for mass strikes at a distance of up to 1,500 kilometers

The German army plans to purchase affordable cruise missiles designed to deliver mass strikes against targets on the battlefield. This was stated by Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, Inspector of the Bundeswehr Land Forces, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

“We will use these missiles for massive strikes on targets at a depth of 1,500 kilometers, which will allow us to overload enemy air defense systems“, said Freuding during an evening parliamentary reception in Berlin, organized by the Army Support Association.

According to the lieutenant general, the new ammunition will be particularly effective when used in conjunction with conventional cruise missiles. He stressed that in addition to the ability to overload enemy air defenses, the army also needs “high-budget weapons to hit targets of strategic importance“.

That is why, from the point of view of the ground forces, it is necessary for the Bundeswehr to have cruise missiles manufactured and purchased in the United States, the high-ranking military official added.

Freuding did not reveal which specific systems will be used to launch the missiles. He specified that two proposals on the market are currently being considered, which must be approved according to Bundeswehr standards.

“The first delivery is expected to be made next year and we want to achieve that“, the lieutenant general said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the American defense company “Covenant“ opened a production facility for cruise missiles in Leipzig. The company plans to start production of the Anthem missile systems next year.

It is planned to produce 1,000 systems in the first year, and in 2028 production will increase fivefold.