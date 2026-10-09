Ukraine calls emergency meeting of UN Security Council

Ukraine has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the increasing Russian strikes on civilian targets. The meeting is scheduled for the evening of October 9, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced.

According to him, 62 Ukrainians have died in Russian attacks in the past two days. Other information related to the request for a meeting lists 78 dead and 215 injured in the past few days. The difference is related to the different period and scope of the census, indicated in the separate messages.

Kiev insists on specific actions

Sybiga said that Russia continues to intensify strikes against the civilian population, thus violating international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

“The Security Council must fulfill its mandate stipulated in the UN Charter. It must move from discussions to resolutions demanding that Russia end its aggressive war, stop shelling civilians in Ukraine and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian soil“, said Andriy Sybiga.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister called on the international community not to limit itself to condemning the strikes. According to him, concrete measures are needed to increase the cost of aggression, hold accountable for violations of international law and provide means to protect the population.

Dozens of victims in the strikes

Among the places named by the Ukrainian side are Pryluky in Chernihiv region, Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, Kiev and other cities. According to data cited by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, on October 7 alone, at least 32 people died in Russian attacks, including five children.

A strike on two passenger buses in Kramatorsk killed 30 people and injured 18. In Pryluky, a missile strike on a residential building killed 22 people, including five children. The attacks damaged residential buildings and critical infrastructure.

Ukraine wants the Security Council meeting to be devoted not only to the consequences of the specific strikes, but also to the need for international measures to protect the civilian population, end Russian aggression, and restore the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The meeting is scheduled for today.

Sources: uatv.ua, qirim.news, portal.lviv.ua