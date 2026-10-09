Leo XIV to Universities: "Do not forget the poor"

Pope Leo XIV called on the Pontifical Universities not to forget the poor and people who do not have the same educational opportunities as others. The message was delivered in his homily in the Basilica of “St. Peter“ at the opening of the academic year of the Pontifical Universities.

“Do not forget the poor“, said Leo XIV, linking academic life with responsibility towards people outside the university communities. He called on students and teachers to remain connected to the people of God, to respect their questions and to build friendship through the common search for truth in Christ.

„Let us open the door, not close ourselves“

The pope encouraged universities to bring life into learning, and learning into life. According to him, many do not have the same educational opportunities that others have received.

„Let us open the door, not close ourselves, to build the city in which God desires to live with all humanity in peace,“ said Leo XIV.

He defined this task as a common construction in which everyone has a role. His appeal was addressed to the Pontifical Universities at a time when education is also facing changes related to the division of knowledge and the impact of new technologies on the human mind.

A call for “hygiene of attention“

Leo XIV called for “true hygiene of attention“ - a rhythm that includes silence, deep study, reading and thoughtful conversation. Without these elements, he said, interior freedom could be threatened.

The Pope stressed that the study of theology is not outside these challenges. According to him, it can contribute to the work of all knowledge and be a place where different fields of knowledge meet.

Leo XIV defined the ecclesial community in Rome as a space for encounter, dialogue and mutual enrichment between different sensibilities, cultures and traditions. In this context, he again linked academic preparation with openness to society and with care for people left out of equal access to education.

Sources: agensir.it