China is building a nuclear-powered supercarrier that could surpass the USS Gerald R. Ford

China has accelerated the construction of its first nuclear-powered Type 004 supercarrier. In just five days, three new flight deck sections were installed on the hull, Military Watch Magazine reports. According to analysts, if preliminary estimates are confirmed, the ship could become the longest aircraft carrier in the world, overtaking the American USS Gerald R. Ford, News.bg reports.

The construction of the Chinese Type 004 aircraft carrier has been ongoing since 2024. Beijing has not yet officially announced the exact technical characteristics of the vessel, but satellite images have already revealed parts of its hull and superstructure.

Among the latest activities is the installation of sections of the flight deck - one of the largest and most complex components of such a ship. In September, two large auxiliary structures were added to the port side, after which work continued with the installation of new deck elements around the hull.

As of August 2026, the length of the visible part of the hull was approximately 320 meters, and the width - about 46 meters at the widest observed point. These dimensions do not include the bow section and the full width of the flight deck.

Based on more recent satellite imagery, analysts estimate that the ship could be between 336 and 339 meters long when completed. For comparison, the US Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier is approximately 333 meters long. If the predictions are confirmed, the Chinese vessel will surpass the largest aircraft carrier in the US Navy in length.

Displacement could reach 110,000 tons

The new Chinese supercarrier is expected to have a displacement of nearly 110,000 tons. This would make it larger than the Chinese aircraft carrier “Fujian“, which is equipped with electromagnetic catapults and the CATOBAR system. It allows aircraft to take off from the deck and return to the ship after completing their missions.

The larger dimensions of the Type 004 could provide additional space for aviation fuel, weapons, aircraft and maintenance equipment. The larger flight deck could also potentially allow for simultaneous operations of taking off and receiving aircraft.

Satellite images hint at nuclear propulsion

Among the key features attributed to the new ship is the possibility of being equipped with a nuclear propulsion system. In November, satellite images captured structures inside the hull that observers believe may represent a nuclear reactor.

These observations are consistent with earlier speculation that the Type 004 aircraft carrier will use nuclear propulsion. However, Chinese authorities have not yet officially confirmed either this characteristic or the exact technical parameters of the vessel.

If the predictions for the size, displacement and propulsion are confirmed, the Type 004 will become one of the largest projects of the Chinese Navy and will surpass the American USS Gerald R. Ford in length.