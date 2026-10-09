Zelensky: Kiev is not ready for new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

Kiev is not sufficiently prepared for new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a meeting, UNIAN reports, quoted by News.bg.

According to him, delays have been reported in the implementation of sustainability plans, especially in the Kiev region. Zelensky stressed that the Ministry of Infrastructure and regional administrations bear personal responsibility for the implementation of the measures.

“Specific tasks have been set for Kyiv due to the almost complete failure of the city authorities to implement the necessary measures“, the president said.

He also announced that he had received a report on the situation in Priluki and had ordered a full package of solutions to be prepared by the end of the week, discussed with local residents.

Zelensky thanked energy specialists and regional authorities for the rapid restoration of the power grid after the Russian strikes. He noted that serious damage was caused to the grid and electricity transmission facilities, and repair work continues around the clock.

Ukraine is also updating its requirements for energy equipment and air defense systems. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the presidential administration team are preparing communication with international partners, with Zelensky announcing that he will have talks with world leaders.