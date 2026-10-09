Russia has asked the US to ease sanctions as part of talks on a possible energy truce with Ukraine. Moscow is trying to tie the cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure to an end to attacks on maritime supplies in the Black Sea, the “Kiev Independent“ reports, citing American and Ukrainian officials familiar with the talks.

According to the sources, Russia has signaled in private talks that it may discuss a mutual cessation of attacks on energy facilities. Publicly, Moscow has shown less interest in such an agreement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia saw no point in negotiating a sectoral ceasefire.

“Kiev is not offering a long-term settlement, but a ceasefire in an area that is its Achilles' heel - the energy sector,“ Peskov said.

Moscow's demands include easing sanctions, but it is not yet clear which restrictions it wants lifted. According to the “Kiev Independent”, Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev has discussed a possible halt to energy strikes with President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Dmitriev visited the United States twice in September.

Moscow may also ask for frozen funds

A European diplomat familiar with the talks said that Russia could ask for the release of frozen Russian funds as part of a possible deal. He warned that such a move would increase the risk that the money would be used to continue the war.

“If sanctioned funds are released, the likelihood that they will be used to escalate the war is almost guaranteed,” the diplomat said.

Ukrainian officials have confirmed that Moscow is pushing for sanctions relief, but have said they do not know exactly which restrictions Russia wants lifted. The issue should be discussed between Kiev and Washington.

Kiev insists on mutual cessation of strikes

The Ukrainian position is that any energy truce should be mutual and not lead to additional economic concessions for Russia. The idea is for both sides to end strikes on energy infrastructure, without Moscow receiving sanctions relief just because of its agreement.

The topic is being discussed against the backdrop of intensified Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. An attack on October 8 in Kiev caused large-scale power outages. According to Ukrainian officials, Moscow is seeking to inflict as much damage as possible in order to improve its position before possible negotiations.

Washington is putting pressure on both Kiev and Moscow for a limited cessation of strikes on energy facilities and for an agreement on shipping in the Black Sea. A Ukrainian delegation is to discuss with Trump's envoys the American talks with Russia and the conditions set by Moscow. In parallel, Kiev expects a possible trilateral meeting with the US and Russia at the end of October.

Sources: news.bg, kyivindependent.com