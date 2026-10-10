US and Ukraine hold six-hour talks in Miami

The US and Ukraine held six-hour talks in Miami with the participation of representatives of several European countries, the European Union and NATO. US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff described the meeting as “constructive discussions“.

According to Witkoff, the talks focused on short-term measures to prepare for the winter, including energy resilience and grain exports. Guarantees for the security of Ukraine and long-term arrangements related to the security of Ukraine and Europe were also discussed.

European participation in the talks

The meeting was attended by Jared Kushner, representatives of the National Security Council and the US Treasury Department. Washington has invited the national security advisers of France, Germany and Britain.

The European Union was represented by the chief of staff of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte sent his chief of staff.

Reuters reported, citing sources, that the aim of the talks was to reach agreement on a unified proposal to end the war in Ukraine. Witkoff did not specify whether the discussions would continue the next day, as originally planned.

Moscow linked the talks to a drone attack

The meeting in Miami was partially overshadowed by Trump's announcement of an agreement to supply Russian diesel to the US and global markets.

In a phone call with Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev had thwarted the possibility of immediately resuming trilateral peace talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine. The Kremlin linked this claim to drone attacks on Moscow, other cities and polling stations during the Russian elections.

“Now we need to consider when these negotiations could be resumed“, said Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin adviser on foreign policy issues.

Sources: bta.bg