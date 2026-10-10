Ushakov: Kiev has foiled the resumption of peace talks

Ukraine has undermined the possibility of immediately resuming the trilateral peace talks with the participation of the United States, said Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin. His words were in connection with a phone call between Putin and US President Donald Trump.

According to Ushakov, Russia was ready to resume the talks after the country's parliamentary elections last month. However, on election day, Ukraine carried out a massive drone strike on Moscow, other Russian cities, polling stations and people involved in the organization of the elections, he said.

“The Kiev regime has thwarted the possibility of immediately resuming the negotiation process,“ Ushakov said.

The claim about the attacks and their purpose was presented by the Russian representative. The statement did not provide independent data to confirm the version presented.

No meeting agreed between Putin and Trump

Ushakov said that during the phone call, Putin and Trump did not discuss a personal meeting. He did, however, allow for the possibility that the two presidents could meet in November at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in China.

There has been no announcement yet about an agreement reached for such a meeting. Ushakov's words suggest that Moscow is yet to assess when the negotiation process can be resumed.

Moscow sees opportunity for diplomatic agreement with Iran

In his statement, Ushakov also announced that Vladimir Putin considers diplomatic opportunities for reaching an agreement with Iran to be unexhausted. According to him, this leaves room for a future diplomatic solution with the Islamic Republic.

Sources: bnrnews.bg