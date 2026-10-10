Trump announces deal with Putin for Russian diesel

US President Donald Trump said that Russia will begin supplying diesel fuel to the US and world markets in order to reduce prices. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to the plan during a phone call that Trump described as “very successful“.

Trump indicated that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel. Another 500,000 tons are expected in November, and shortly after - 1 million tons. The US president also allowed additional supplies of 3 million tons if the state of Russian refineries allows it.

The Kremlin confirmed the agreement and said that Russia is ready to supply oil and petroleum products to all markets. According to DPA, quoted by BTA, energy analysts believe that the announced quantities represent a small part of global diesel demand and are unlikely to have a significant impact on prices.

Kiev warns of war financing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the deal. He warned that any easing of restrictions on Russian energy exports would increase the revenues with which Moscow finances the war against Ukraine.

“Allowing Russia to sell oil products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged“, Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president again suggested that Kiev stop attacks on Russian refineries if Russia stops strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities. “We are offering America exactly such an agreement and we believe that the strength of the United States is sufficient to achieve such a compromise“, he said.

Washington temporarily eases sanctions

Following Trump's statement, the US Treasury Department issued a temporary exemption from sanctions against Russia. It allows the sale, delivery, unloading and import of Russian diesel until April 7, 2027.

The decision was announced amid pressure on the Trump administration over rising fuel prices ahead of the midterm elections on November 3. Prices have risen on global markets due to the war with Iran and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for oil supplies.

Trump has repeatedly blamed Zelensky for the global diesel shortage and has called on Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian refineries. The US president said the combination of Russian supplies and the US's "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz would lead to a sharp drop in prices.

“Lower prices for Americans, especially our great farmers, ranchers and truck drivers, are my top priority”, Trump wrote.

Sources: bta.bg