Magnitude 7.7 earthquake shakes Panama, causing damage VIDEO

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck southern Panama, damaging buildings, roads and infrastructure in several provinces. There were no confirmed deaths, but authorities reported injuries and rescue operations.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was near the remote village of Pitalosa Arriba in Herrera province, at a depth of about 10-12.6 kilometers. The initial assessment of the quake was for magnitude 8, then revised to 7.6 and 7.7. The Associated Press also reported a second strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6, as well as more than 45 aftershocks.

Buildings destroyed and roads damaged

The most serious damage was in the provinces of Herrera, Los Santos, Veraguas and Cocle. The hotel “Dos Continentes“ in Cocle partially collapsed, and the bell tower of the “San Juan Bautista“ cathedral in Penonome collapsed. Homes, shops, churches, schools, hospitals and local government buildings were also affected.

Local media reported large cracks in roads in Veraguas. In Sona, a large part of a fire station collapsed, with emergency vehicles trapped under the structure. In Aguadulce, one person was rescued from the municipal market, while 15 students suffered minor injuries and were evacuated.

The Civil Protection System Sinaproc reported no deaths. The deputy director of the service, Malitzie Rivera, said that injured people were taken to hospitals in the central provinces. There were no reports of missing people as of the latest information.

Evacuations and power outages

In the capital of Panama, people left buildings and gathered in the streets after the strong shaking. Stations on both metro lines were evacuated, and the “Tocumen“ airport temporarily stopped operations for inspections. Air traffic was later restored.

The electricity distribution company “Nature“ reported power outages in six provinces. The Panama Canal has not stopped operating. Technical teams are inspecting the facilities, but traffic on the key waterway is continuing normally.

A tsunami warning was initially issued for the Pacific coast. After no dangerous waves were detected, the warning was canceled. Authorities monitored changes in sea levels near several islands.

Call for calm

President José Raúl Mulino urged Panamanians to remain calm. “No one was ready and no one ever is ready for such a disaster,” he said, warning that the damage estimate could change in the coming hours.

The director of Panama's Geoscience Institute, Nestor Luque, said the quake was likely linked to the active Asuero-Sona fault system. “This is a system of active faults that sometimes release the accumulated tension and thus release such a large amount of energy“, said Luque.

Rescue services continue to inspect buildings, roads, hospitals and water supply facilities. The final extent of material damage and the number of victims have not yet been determined.

Sources: apnews.com, gmanetwork.com, prensa.com