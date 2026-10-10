London confirms support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

The UK remains committed to supporting Ukraine and will continue to put pressure on Russia through sanctions, a British government spokesman said. London's position was announced after US President Donald Trump announced a deal to supply Russian diesel fuel to the US and global markets.

“The UK's position is very clear“, the spokesman said. He said the British government would work closely with international partners to ensure that Ukraine has the necessary military and financial support to defend itself.

London will maintain pressure on Moscow through “the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed by the UK”, the spokesman added. The statement comes against the backdrop of the agreement announced by Washington and Moscow on Russian diesel fuel supplies, which includes the US and the world market.

France condemns attacks on civilians

Meanwhile, France condemned Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine in recent days, as well as attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. The French Foreign Ministry described the attacks as “barbaric“.

Paris specifically pointed to the attack on an apartment building in Pryluky and the attacks on two buses in Kramatorsk. According to the statement quoted by Agence France-Presse, more than 50 people died in the attacks on Wednesday and Thursday.

The French Foreign Ministry also confirmed the country's commitment to supporting Ukrainian resistance against Russian aggression. Paris said that Ukraine must have the necessary security guarantees when peace comes.

Sources: bta.bg